OHP Activates Endangered Missing Advisory For 44-Year-Old Yukon Man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a 44-year-old man last seen Wednesday night in Yukon.

Thursday, October 3rd 2024, 4:54 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory Thursday morning for a Yukon man who disappeared on Wednesday.

According to OHP, 44-year-old Matthew Heil was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of South 10th Street in Yukon.

OHP said Heil was seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
