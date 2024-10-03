OHP Activates Endangered Missing Advisory For 44-Year-Old Yukon Man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a 44-year-old man last seen Wednesday night in Yukon.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory Thursday morning for a Yukon man who disappeared on Wednesday.

According to OHP, 44-year-old Matthew Heil was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of South 10th Street in Yukon.

OHP said Heil was seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.