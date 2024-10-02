From Struggles To Strength: The Impact Of Transition House In Norman

Transition House in Norman is a local nonprofit providing refuge for individuals seeking change from substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness, helping them move toward a better future.

“They have experienced potentially a lot of abuse and have had just a really rough go at life,” said Amanda Sherf, Programs Director for Transition House.

Since opening its doors in 1982, the organization has offered group sessions, recovery programming, counseling, and housing.

“We have twelve-bed spaces total, with four town house apartments, and there are three people per apartment,” said Sherf.

The goal is to help clients transition off the streets and onto the path of recovery from substance abuse and mental illness.

“You know, I could probably characterize myself as careless; I was just a kid,” said Transition House client Noel Domingues.

Domingues struggled with drug addiction, depression, and homelessness.

“I was just like, there is something wrong with me; I can’t stop. There’s something wrong with me. I’m the problem,” said Domingues

Domingues says he was on drugs, dealing with depression, and was homeless. He was referred to Transition House, where he says he learned accountability.

“I had to be real with myself and acknowledge that I knew what I was doing was wrong, and I did it anyway,” said Domingues.

Today, he is drug-free and committed to giving back to those who helped him.

“So, I was able to make a little bit of a three-sixty and go back to each one of these facilities that I previously received services from and work at all three of them,” said Domingues.

The one-year program boasts a nearly 80% success rate, attributed to the small number of participants accepted into the program.

“We really pride ourselves on that connection and that trust that we build with our clients, and I think because of that, that’s the reason we are so successful,” said Sherf.

Participants are selected through agency referrals. For more information about Transition House, visit //www.thouse.org