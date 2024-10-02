Budget Board Meeting Sparks Debate On Funding New State-Of-The-Art Jail In Oklahoma County

Oklahoma County needs a new jail but can't afford to build it. On Wednesday, plans for the new state-of-the-art facility were presented at the county budget board meeting.

Oklahoma County needs a new jail but can't afford to build it. On Wednesday, plans for the new state-of-the-art facility were presented at the county budget board meeting. County leaders say if they can’t cover the almost $300 million shortfall, the Department of Justice could come in and build it at an even higher cost to the county and taxpayers.

“From our perspective, it's a good site in a good place,” said Steve Cooper, a member of the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee.

Cooper showcased the plans for the new jail, which is proposed to be located off Grand Boulevard.

“The location is good, the utilities are there, it's relatively flat, and there are no environmental issues,” Cooper added.

The proposed facility aims to house 2,400 detainees and includes an adjacent 60-bed behavioral health care center.

“I think we would go from feeling like we've got the worst jail in the country to one of the best,” said Cooper.

However, achieving that goal comes with a price tag of $680 million, while only $220 million is currently available in bond money for construction. Even with an additional $50 million in ARPA funds designated for the health center and other bond money, the county is still falling short by nearly $300 million.

“We cannot just keep raising taxes; property taxes are being paid by one-third of the population for the whole thing,” said Oklahoma County Clerk Rick Warren

Frustration grew during the budget board meeting as members discussed potential solutions to close the funding gap.

“Property taxes are difficult to increase right now everybody's struggling that's a bad idea,” said Myles Davidson, Oklahoma County Commissioner for District 3.

Other suggestions included forming a public-private partnership or implementing a new sales tax.

“I feel like it's gonna take a sales tax to really close the gap and provide the funds needed,” Cooper said.

“Make no mistake, we have to move forward; the question is which path we’re going to take,” Davidson added.

If commissioners decide to go with a new sales tax to help fund the jail, voters will need to approve it during the next county election. The county aims to have the jail built within the next three years to prevent federal intervention. Meanwhile, commissioners and the City remain embroiled in a legal dispute over the proposed location