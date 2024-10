Authorities put out a Motel fire in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

By: News 9

Authorities say the fire happened near South MacArthur Boulevard and Southwest 5th Street.

EMSA says 2 people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.