Firefighters Extinguish Edmond House Fire

Firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire Wednesday morning in Edmond, according to authorities.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Edmond, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire began as a car fire in the home's garage, before spreading to the rest of the residence.

OCKFD Chief Scott Douglas said everyone inside the house was able to make it out.

The fire has since been extinguished, and a cat who disappeared during the fire was later found alive and returned to its owners.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.