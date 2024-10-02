Deadline To Register To Vote Approaching Ahead Of November Election

The deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma before the November presidential election is next week. Here's more information on what you can do to register, check your status as well as find out when and where to vote.

By: News 9

With the November presidential election a little over a month away, time is running out for Oklahomans hoping to register to vote in time to cast their ballots.

The election is set for Nov. 5, but the Oklahoma State Election Board says residents must have their application finished by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 if they plan on voting.

"This is the final for this election season, and it's going to be big," Rogers County Election Board secretary Julie Dermody said.

Applications to register are available at your county election board, most tag agencies or post offices.

If you are unsure if you are registered to vote, you can check your status on the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

The Oklahoma Votyer Portal also has information detailing the location of your polling place if you are registered.

For more information, click here.