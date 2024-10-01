Millwood Middle School Students React To Sudden Death Of Classmate

Millwood Public School District officials learned on Saturday one of their 7th grade middle school students died. Edmond police officials said 12-year-old Tyler Taffe died from an accidental shooting, stating more details will be released once the investigation is completed. The classmates News 9 spoke to at Millwood Arts Academy on Tuesday said they have known Taffe for most of their young lives.

-

A metro school has come together in the wake of a tragedy.

Millwood Public School District officials learned on Saturday one of their 7th grade middle school students died. Edmond police officials said 12-year-old Tyler Taffe died from an accidental shooting, stating more details will be released once the investigation is completed.

The classmates News 9 spoke to at Millwood Arts Academy on Tuesday said they have known Taffe for most of their young lives. “I played football with him since I was three,” said William Grizzard, a classmate. “That’s how I knew him and his father.”

Grizzard remembered Taffe’s smile. “He used to make everybody happy nobody was sad,” said Grizzard.

Also, Taffe’s joy was one of a kind. “He would just cheer me up with a joke or just me seeing him would bring joy to my heart,” said Ricardo Bowie, a classmate.

Now, heartbroken after learning of Taffe's passing on Saturday. The news came as a shock to everyone at Millwood Arts Academy. “Just thinking about all the memories of me and him made me break down and cry even more,” said Bowie. Their principal Warren Pete is doing his best to wipe their tears while also feeling their pain. “I immediately thought about our students and what they’re going through and thought about the family and their journey through the process,” said Warren Pete, Millwood Arts Academy Principal.

Pete said their loss is felt on the football field where Taffe played with teammates and in his classes. “He made us proud,” said Pete.

As an educator, Pete's proudest moment was sharing Taffe's recent academic progress with his parents. “Let them know how well he did on his state test and improvements and the gains he made,” said Pete. “That’s a memory I’ll never forget and just how hard he worked in class.”

The school is planning a memorial service on campus for students and the public to attend. A date has not been set.

The district is providing counseling services for any student or staff needing emotional support.