Charges Filed In Bricktown Officer-Involved Shooting

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting incident in Bricktown that occurred on August 18, resulting in charges against two suspects. Both suspects have a bond set at $250,000.

The situation unfolded when Cedric Caldwell was involved in a confrontation that escalated into gunfire, injuring three people near Sheridan Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue.

Body camera footage from the scene captured the chaos as Caldwell pulled out a gun and opened fire on the crowd. Police quickly intervened, discharging their weapons toward Caldwell, who managed to evade them, dropping his firearm as he fled the scene.

“The suspect turned, had a gun, and at that time officers discharged their weapons towards that suspect. They missed him and that suspect continued to run, dropping the gun eventually,” a police spokesperson reported.

Surveillance footage showed Caldwell fleeing into a nearby parking lot, where his accomplice, Markacia Morgan, was waiting. Prosecutors allege that Morgan drove Caldwell away from the shooting scene and later took him to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Caldwell faces three counts of assault and battery, while Morgan has been charged as an accessory to a felony. Both suspects have a bond set at $250,000.

All three victims of the shooting are expected to recover fully. The officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues.