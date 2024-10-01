Fall Family Fun In OKC Metro: Pumpkin Patches, Mazes, & Hayrides

As fall settles in, families across the Oklahoma City metro area have plenty of options to enjoy seasonal activities, from pumpkin patches to hayrides. Local farms and venues are rolling out a variety of fall-themed events that provide fun for all ages.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

Popular spots like Orr Family Farm in south Oklahoma City feature a pumpkin patch, corn maze, train rides, and petting zoos. Meanwhile, TG Farms in Newcastle offers a similar experience with hayrides, a giant slide, and a petting zoo. Both are family favorites that have long been staples of fall in the metro area.

Just outside the city, Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch in Arcadia adds its own flavor with a giant hay fort, train rides, and interactive playgrounds. The Wings Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch in Edmond is another standout, with inflatables, food trucks, live music, and a vast pumpkin selection.

For those looking for a more rural experience, Chester’s Party Barn & Farm in Piedmont provides pony rides, face painting, and hayrides, while Reding Farm in Chickasha boasts a giant slide and petting zoo alongside its pumpkin patch.

Other notable destinations include P Bar Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Hydro, which offers a mini-golf course, and Dust Bowl Farms in Choctaw, which provides a classic pumpkin-picking experience. Storybook Forest at Arcadia Lake, has a walk-through storybook scenes and hayrides.

Many of these locations are now open through the end of October, offering a perfect way to enjoy the cooler temperatures and create lasting family memories. Families are encouraged to check the venues’ websites for specific dates, hours, and event details.

For more information on the events, visit the websites or social media pages of each location.

Here’s a list of popular pumpkin patches and fall activities for families in the Oklahoma City metro area:

1. Orr Family Farm

Location: 14400 S. Western Ave, OKC

Activities: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, zip line, and more.

Website: orrfamilyfarm.com

2. TG Farms

Location: 1580 NW 32nd St, Newcastle, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, petting zoo, corn maze, giant slide, and a general store with seasonal items.

Website: tgfarms.com

3. Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch

Location: 720 S. Henney Rd, Arcadia, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, train rides, corn maze, petting zoo, giant hay fort, and playground.

Website: parkhurstpumpkinpatch.com

4. Wings Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Location: 13700 N. Eastern Ave, Edmond, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, train rides, petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks, games, and live music.

Website: wingsok.org

5. Chester’s Party Barn & Farm

Location: 5201 Cimarron Rd NW, Piedmont, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, corn maze, train rides, and face painting.

Website: chesterspartybarn.com

6. Reding Farm

Location: 614 Reding Rd, Chickasha, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, petting zoo, and giant slide.

Website: redsiloproductions.com

7. P Bar Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Location: 1002 Old 66 Rd, Hydro, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, and mini-golf.

Website: pbarfarms.com

8. The Patch (Cross Timbers Church)

Location: 3001 E Memorial Rd, Edmond, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, fall crafts, and games.

Website: crosstimberschurch.org

9. Dust Bowl Farms Pumpkin Patch

Location: 7601 S Choctaw Rd, Choctaw, OK

Activities: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, and more.

Facebook: Dust Bowl Farms

10. Storybook Forest (Arcadia Lake)

Location: 9000 E 2nd St, Edmond, OK

Activities: Walk-through storybook scenes, hayrides, treats, and pumpkin patch.

Website: edmondok.gov