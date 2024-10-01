2 Arrested In Human Trafficking Investigation In OKC

Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving two minors, according to a release from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

By: News 9

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said the arrests followed an investigation that began in July after the agency received information about possible trafficking activity. "OBN's investigation confirmed evidence that Tony Ray Polly (DOB 6/3/1994) and Latavia Sharay Robins (DOB 6/7/2001) would post ads featuring the juveniles on commercial sex websites and arrange dates with the clients and these juvenile victims at a northwest metro apartment," Woodward said in the release.

The release states that Polly and Robins are facing multiple human trafficking-related charges. According to the release, OBN agents successfully recovered the juvenile victims, who are now receiving assistance.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson expressed gratitude for the victims' bravery and emphasized the availability of resources for other potential victims. "We are grateful the victims in this case had the courage to speak out, and we want other victims to know they don't have to be afraid," Anderson said in the release. "Oklahoma has outstanding partnerships with service providers who are ready to assist victims."

The release encourages citizens and victims to report suspected human trafficking anonymously and find available resources at the OBN's human trafficking program website.