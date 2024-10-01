3 Detained In Kansas After Midwest City Armed Robbery

Three people were detained in Kansas Tuesday after an armed robbery in Midwest City Monday afternoon, police confirm.

By: News 9

According to Midwest City Police, around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near Southeast 15th Street and South Air Depot Road.

Police say that a maintenance technician serving the ATM was robbed by two suspects wearing masks and hoodies. Police confirmed that the maintenance technician's gun was taken, but no money was missing from the ATM.

According to Midwest City Police, the suspects fled the scene in a white or grey four-door sedan with a Texas license plate.

On Tuesday, Wichita Police in Kansas located the same vehicle, according to police.

Police say that three people were detained. They stated in a release Tuesday that no arrests have been made, and the situation is under investigation by the Wichita Police Department, the FBI, and the Midwest City Police Department.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, they are asked to call the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1306

