1 In Custody Following Lockdown At Deer Creek High School

The subject who was at the center of a lockdown at Deer Creek High School on Monday has been taken into custody, school officials say.

By: News 9

One person was taken into custody after a lockdown went into effect Monday afternoon at Deer Creek High School in Edmond, school officials say.

In a statement issued to families in the district on Monday, Deer Creek School District said a former student was reported to be on campus without permission.

On Tuesday, the district said that person has since been taken into custody by police.

"We are thankful for our continued partnership with law enforcement who worked tirelessly on this and kept us informed throughout the night," Deer Creek public information officer Maggie Leftwich said. "Once again, we also want to thank the students who reported their concerns to the administration, allowing us to implement our safety measures in an efficient manner yesterday."

District officials said they are emphasizing the importance of students wearing their identification badges at all times when on campus, and are asking students to not open the school's exterior doors to others who are not wearing a badge.

Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.