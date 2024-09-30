Driver Slams Into Nicoma Park Home Where Man Was In Bed

A Nicoma Park homeowner is thankful to be alive after a truck slammed into his bedroom on Saturday while he was in bed.

The driver hit two homes and ran over a gas meter this weekend before being arrested. Nicoma Park Police and fire crews suspected 36-year-old Jesse Hill, Junior was heavily intoxicated and said Hill could barely walk.

Nicoma Park resident Russell Hamm had a rude awakening Saturday evening. “Threw me off the bed and hit the wall and then I slid down the wall and hit the floor,” said Russell Hamm, victim.

Authorities said Hill first drove into a vacant home across the street. “Struck a house into the garage,” said Captain John Linley, Nicoma Park Fire Department. “Substantial damage on that house.”

Then at a high rate of speed Hill reversed over a gas meter and into Hamm's bedroom. “The first words out of his mouth when I confronted him when he was still in the car,” said Hamm. “Wanted to know if I knew his father. So, I knew he was out of it.”

Hamm said he was more shaken up than hurt. “I’m just sore,” said Hamm. “No broken bones or anything.”

According to an arrest affidavit, when officers asked Hill how much he had to drink, he responded he was "already asleep." When asked if he realized he crashed into a home Hill told police, "I have not gone nowhere." “He had no idea,” said Hamm.

Fire crews checked Hamm for injuries and fixed the leaking gas meter. “Got ONG on scene and OG&E,” said Linley. “OG&E is isolating the power on the structure that was vacant.”

Hill was arrested at the scene and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of driving under the influence.

As for the homeowner without a bedroom. “Hopefully insurance is going to cover everything,” said Hamm. “I’m still waiting on them.”

Police said Hill was driving his father's truck. Hill’s father showed up at the scene to check on him.

Hamm said his wife was also home, but she was in the front room when the truck hit the bedroom.