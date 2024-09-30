Shooting Against Cancer: Clay Shooting Event To Benefit Toby Keith's OK Kids Corral

They call it golf, with a shotgun, and while it is very competitive, this Friday it is all for a great cause.

It was three years ago, that Kari Lopez, owner of LOREC Ranch Home Furnishing stores, visited Cedar Gate Shooting Lodge in Kingfisher, for clay shooting, and the idea was birthed.

“We held a committee meeting, and we decided it was going to be a great event out of the cedar gate for a clay shoot,” said Kari Lopez, founder and CEO of LOREC Ranch Home Furnishings.

She knew exactly who she wanted to benefit from the clay shooting event. “They wanted to create an event, and they wanted it to support the Toby Keith Foundation and the OK Kids Corral,” said Juliet Bright, Executive Director of The Toby Keith Foundation.

“We just are really grateful to be able to help sponsor and to give some financial aid to the kids Corral,” said Lopez.

With 16 guest rooms, Toby Keith’s OK Kids Corral is designed to help families of kids battling cancer. “Anybody who is receiving treatment in Oklahoma City, can stay free of charge at OK Kids Corral for as long as they need us,” said Bright.

However, providing this premium care comes with a cost. “Every bill that you have in your own home, we have here times 16,” said Bright.

Fundraisers like the clay shoot, help the care continue. “We have about sixty teams that are signed up and two courses,” said Lopez.

The clay shooting event is this Friday and there is still room for more teams and individuals. “It is an honor for the Cedar Gate to host this clay shoot, Toby Keith was an icon,” said Bill Horn, President of The Cedar Gate.

Everyone coming together to help Oklahoma kids with cancer and their families. “That this beautiful facility here continues to those families in need,” said Lopez.

“Fundraisers like that help us to keep our doors open to kids with cancer,” said Bright.

For information about the event and to sign up visit, www.tobykeithfoundation.org.