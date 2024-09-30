Midwest City Police, FBI Search For Suspects After Armed Robbery

Midwest City Police are searching for suspects after they say an armed robbery of an ATM took place on Monday.

Monday, September 30th 2024, 5:31 pm

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

The FBI and Midwest City Police are searching for suspects after they say an armed robbery of an ATM took place on Monday.

Police say that the alleged robbery took place at a bank near Southeast 15th Street and South Air Depot Road.

According to police, a gun was stolen from the ATM service person during this robbery.

Police also confirmed that there were no injuries, and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
