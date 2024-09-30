The Porch Views Fall Fashion Ahead Of Fundraising Event At CK And Co.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to CK and Co. to learn more about the Fashion for Passion event that will benefit deaf children in Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Fashion and philanthropy are coming together on Thursday as Hearts for Hearing will hold its 17th annual "Fashion for a Passion" fundraiser, benefitting children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to CK and Co. to learn more.

The event, put on by the Chi Omega Alumni of Oklahoma City, will benefit Hearts for Hearing, a charity that teaches deaf children in Oklahoma how to learn and speak.

"All of the funds that are raised from this event will ensure that every child born deaf in Oklahoma has the opportunity to have hearing," said Sierra Abbott from the organization.

The event, which will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will feature models showcasing the latest fall fashion trends, all supporting the cause.

“Browns are huge,” said fashion expert Kathy from CK and Company. “Chocolate brown is really on trend for the fall.”

Tickets are $100, and all of the proceeds benefit Hearts for Hearing.

Online ticket sales will close Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 11:55 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

CLICK HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.