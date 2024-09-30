Oklahoma Football Recap: Sooners Secure First SEC Win Against Auburn, OSU Falls to Kansas State

News 9's Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9 to discuss the Oklahoma Sooners' late-game comeback that earned them their first SEC win against Auburn, while the Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered their second conference loss to Kansas State.

By: News 9

Another weekend of Oklahoma college football is over; the Sooners scored their first SEC win against Auburn, while the Cowboys lost to Kansas State.

News 9's Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9 to break down both games.

The University of Oklahoma traveled to Auburn for its first road game of the season, beating the Tigers 27-21.

Brent Venables said the win was his first experience of "Sooner Magic" as a head coach.

Williams said there were 45 minutes between the Sooners’ first touchdown and the fourth quarter when it felt like they were doomed.

"It felt like there was no way they could win that game," Williams said. "Then here's the play that we just saw Toby talking about—the pick-six from Kip Lewis, unbelievable."

Michael Hawkins then went for a two-point conversion, changing the course of the game.

This was Hawkins' first game as the starting quarterback.

"He had some struggles throughout the game. He looked young, putting his body on the line," Williams said.

Williams added that the defense also stepped up in the fourth quarter, a momentum they need to maintain as they prepare to play Texas.

"Texas may be the best offense in the entire country," Williams said. "The defense talked about just being ready for those big moments."

As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys lost their second conference game against Kansas State.

Williams said it’s tough starting the season 0-2 but noted that the top four favorites in the Big 12 have all lost at least once.

He said the game was hard for OSU fans to watch.

"They couldn't run the ball," Williams said. "Kansas State just kept hitting big plays against them."

Williams said OSU can get back on track with a win at home against West Virginia in the upcoming game on Saturday.