Following Impact Of Hurricane Helene, Oklahoma's Task Force 1 Assisting Rescue Efforts In Affected Areas

Oklahoma's Task Force One deployed to the southeastern United States to assist with rescue efforts following the arrival of Hurricane Helene.

Firefighters and first responders with Oklahoma Task Force One are involved in rescue efforts after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the southeastern United States last week.

The OK-TF1 crew said they are feeling grateful for the community’s support after a challenging operation on the East Coast, where they saved multiple people from rising floodwater.

While traveling in Tennessee, the Oklahoma team saw an elderly man clinging to a porch as water surged around his home.

Acting fast, the team said it was able to successfully rescue both the man and his dog.

Following the initial rescue, the team rushed to assist an elderly couple and their two dogs who were trapped inside their home.

As they got close, the team said the woman jumped from a window into the water, where she was rescued by the boat team.

Despite the boat losing power, and their escape routes blocked by rising water, the team said they were forced to set up in a parking lot, however, the Oklahomans were able to leave the area safely later on.

The team is now in Burnsville, North Carolina, where they could possibly be joining crews from Tulsa and New York City.