Down Syndrome Association Of Central OK Throws 30th Annual Festival And 5k

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Saturday as the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma hosted its 30th annual festival and 5K.

“Definitely a fitting way to celebrate 30 years,” OKC Mayor David Holt said.

There was a bubble machine at the start of the 5k, music, character appearances, and a festival fit with games and bouncy houses after the 5k walk.

“And that's what it's about. Because our kids are fun and amazing and that's what we want everybody to see,” Sarah Soell, executive director for the DSACO said. “This day is like a big family reunion for all of us.”

To her, watching the kids play and have fun makes the hard work worth it.

“Having a child with Down syndrome, even though there are some struggles and it can sometimes be stressful. We do celebrate our loved ones, and they bring us so much joy and happiness,” Soell said.

“We need to have every part of our community involved in our story,” Holt said.

Holt said he never misses a chance to show his support to the Down syndrome community.

“These families, really feel a part of our city. And a lot of the reason for that is the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma,” he said.

Equal opportunity in fun and life is the ultimate goal for the DSACO.

“We want our kids to be seen for the person that they are and not their disability. And really, that's what today is. We are all the same here, and we want everybody to treat our loved ones the same,” Soell said.

The annual event celebrates important work happening year-round at the organization.

To learn more about the mission of the DSACO and how to get involved CLICK HERE.