Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Launches New Program Reaching Young Men In Jail

After spending 18 years in prison himself, John Parker chooses to return each week to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

On its fourth floor, he leads a class among a group of young men. Parker's words urge them to not follow the same path he was on at their age.

“They just need somebody to illuminate the path,” he said. “And once they see me, someone like me, that has lived that lifestyle, that has been full-fledged in what they're doing, it changes life around. Then, they buy in and respect people.”

The program, known as Stand Up, is a partnership between the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Oklahoma County Diversion Hub and launched in early 2024. Parker, who has worked at the diversion hub for more than 4 years, has long thought about a program to reach young men.

“That's what Stand Up is about,” he said. “Encouraging, empowering them, letting them know, 'Hey, look, you still can change.' You still can take this negative and turn it into a positive. Let this be an experience. Let this be a lesson for you.”

In 1989, Parker was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting with intent to kill. He was released after 15 years and remained out for 6 years until he was sent back for a few more years.

He's remained out of prison now for more than a decade, choosing to spend his time diverting young people from the same path.

“When I go inside there, I relive hearing a door slam,” he said. “I relive hearing the keys, I relive hearing the radios. I remember that all too well. So, it's traumatic for me. It's trauma for me, but it's also motivation for me to go in there and help these young men to free themselves, to free their minds.”

Parker's curriculum is divided into three phases. His classes don't wash away the serious allegations faced by the young men. Instead, he begins working with men during their pretrial detention period to establish new mindsets for eventual reentry into the community.

“It's been amazing watching somebody like John have the opportunity to go and make a serious impact on these young men,” said Aidan Higgins, who co-facilitates the classes with Parker.

Their goal is to reduce or eliminate the likelihood of the men reoffending.

“I think it's going to pan out to be a great thing for Oklahoma,” Parker said. “Oklahoma's on the road to recovery and we're doing it the right way. We're doing it the right way. And I just I love playing my part.”