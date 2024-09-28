No. 21 Oklahoma Turns To New Starting QB, Attempts To Rebound Against Mistake-Prone Auburn

News 9's Dean Blevins and Chris Williams are at the University of Auburn and share what the Sooners need to do to leave with a victory on Saturday.

By: Associated Press

News 9's Dean Blevins and Chris Williams are at the University of Auburn and share what the Sooners need to do to leave with a victory on Saturday.

No. 21 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 2-1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are seeking answers at quarterback and their first Southeastern Conference win. Auburn is trying to keep its season from continuing to spiral while the Sooners are nursing hopes of league and playoff contention despite a 25-15 loss to No. 5 Tennessee. The Sooners are turning to quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. for his first career start and their first road game as an SEC member.

KEY MATCHUP

Coaches constantly cite the importance of turnovers forced and committed, and it’s certainly something to watch in this one. The Sooners are tied for the national lead with 12 forced turnovers, including an FBS-best eight fumble recoveries. Turnovers have been Auburn’s nemesis in both losses and the Tigers’ minus-10 turnover margin is tied for 131st among 133 FBS teams. Both quarterbacks have been interception-prone in the losses, and coach Hugh Freeze hasn’t said whether he’ll start Payton Thorne or Hank Brown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: Hawkins replaced former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold during the loss to Tennessee. He passed for 132 yards and a touchdown and ran for 22 yards in the second half of that game, when the Sooners outscored the Volunteers 12-6. The Tigers have struggled to defend quarterbacks who can run.

Auburn: RB Jarquez Hunter has been a solid weapon for the Tigers but may need to play an even bigger role with the quarterbacks struggling. He has run for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while his average of 7.1 yards per carry ranks second best in the league.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the first time Auburn and Oklahoma have met in the regular season. The Sooners won both previous meetings in Sugar Bowl matchups, 40-22 in 1972 and 35-19 in 2017. ... A top-ranked Oklahoma team beat Alabama 20-13 in 2003 on the Sooners’ only previous trip to the state. ... Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith ranks second nationally in yards per reception (28.17). His five receiving touchdowns lead the SEC and are tied for fourth nationally. ... Oklahoma has won 34 of its last 41 road games (83%) against unranked opponents dating to the 2010 season. ... Sooners coach Brent Venables was defensive coordinator on Clemson teams that went 3-0 against Auburn.