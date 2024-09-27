2 In Custody, Police Pursuit Ends In NW OKC

A police pursuit ended with two people in custody in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 4:25 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

The scene was near North Vermont Avenue and Northwest 60th Street.

Police say that during the pursuit, the passenger was allegedly seen throwing objects police believe to be narcotics. Those items were recovered and will be tested, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

