Inside Hurricane Helene: North Carolina Family Endures Powerful Storm

After Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in the Florida, millions of residents living on the Gulf and East Coast are bracing for the storm. In North Carolina, the family of News 9 morning anchor Colby Thelen shared more about how they have been impacted.

By: News 9

As Hurricane Helene makes landfall in the southeastern United States, residents living in the impacted region are bracing for intense rain and storms.

Terry and Brenda Thelen, the parents of News 9 morning anchor Colby Thelen, live in the path of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, and have reported heavy rain and high wind speed.

"We've lost power a few times but it's come right back on, thank goodness," Brenda Thelen said. "It's still a little dark right now, it's just not quite daylight, but the winds are just now starting to pick up."

Helene made landfall on Thursday, and the resulting storm knocked out power for millions of people in the region.

A concern in the area where the Thelens live are landslides, due to their proximity to mountainous regions of the state.

"Thankfully, our house is actually on a hill, and so we don't have to worry too much," Brenda said. "There are people below us, I'm sure, it's not just the rain, it's the mud that comes in your house."

The Thelens said they plan on staying put, and have no plans on evacuating the area, but also cited impassable roads in the area making travel difficult.

In the meantime, the Thelens said they have been closely monitoring the weather in the area.

"We are keeping up with the local weather today," Brenda said.

"If you guys need any rain just send us some airline tickets," Terry Thelen said.