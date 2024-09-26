Severe Hailstorm Leaves Trail Of Damage Across Metro, Roof Repairs In High Demand

The hail knocked down limbs and leaves, breaking car windows, and, most concerning, left holes in roofs across the metro. Across the 53-mile hail core, many homeowners deal with roofs damaged by baseball and golf-ball-sized hail.

“You can just see the severity; it looks like a mini tornado came through. The damage is pretty bad,” said Sean O'Brien with Rockstar Roofing.

O'Brien says they had plenty of calls this morning. Many of the roofs they've seen need immediate attention.

“Some hail came down and punctured some people's shingles. Those are the ones are the ones we are taking more consideration and tarping them up,” said O'Brien.

But it's not just about those quick fixes. Homeowners must navigate the complicated insurance process. Avery Smith with the Oklahoma Roofing Contractors Association says hiring reputable roofers is crucial.

“There is an actual deductible law that states if a roofer attempts to pay your deductible, it is insurance fraud,” said Smith.

Smith also points to the need for stronger roofs in Oklahoma. Industry leaders advocate for fortified roofs designed to withstand extreme weather events, like those developed after hurricanes.

“How do we bring down these outrageous insurance premiums?” said Smith. “Tax incentives are in place (to install fortified roofs), and other states have adopted them. I think they're coming around.”

ORCA has a list of its reputable contractors, and some of the qualifications for being on the list include being in business for at least two years.

Before hiring a roofer, here are some tips from ORCA.