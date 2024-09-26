Daily Dose: Tips For Nasal Congestion Relief

On Thursday's Daily Dose, a viewer asks why they are having difficulty breathing when lying down. Dr. Lacy Anderson says that nasal congestion can worsen when lying down due to increased blood flow to the head, which causes swelling in the nasal passages.

By: News 9

On Thursday's Daily Dose, a viewer asks why they are having difficulty breathing when lying down.

Dr. Lacy Anderson says that nasal congestion can worsen when lying down due to increased blood flow to the head, which causes swelling in the nasal passages.

Allergens like dust mites, pet dander, and pollen in bedding can also trigger congestion.

Dr. Anderson recommends washing sheets regularly and using dust mite protectors on mattresses and pillows. An unconventional tip involves placing pillows in the freezer to kill dust mites.

Antihistamines and nasal sprays are also effective treatments for allergy-induced congestion.