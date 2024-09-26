Edmond Mobile Meals Expands Services Following Over $30,000 Donation From Oklahoma Natural Gas

After over $30,000 were donated by Oklahoma Natural gas, Edmond Mobile Meals said it now has the opportunity to expands its services to those in need.

By: News 9

-

Edmond Mobile Meals, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meals for elderly and disabled residents, announced a significant expansion in its service capabilities following a donation from Oklahoma Natural Gas.

The organization said the $32,100 donation will allow the organization to double its daily output to 400 meals every single day.

Organizers said the funds were used to purchase new natural gas stoves, ovens, and other kitchen equipment.

“This new kitchen allows us to target food insecurity, hunger, and social isolation like never before,” said Cristi Twenter, executive director of Edmond Mobile Meals. “Our work is more than a meal for our clients, and increasing our meal output helps us cast a wider net.”

With more than 1.1 million meals served to date, Edmond Mobile Meals said the organization plays a crucial role in helping homebound residents maintain independence.

“Edmond Mobile Meals serves 100 square miles, which takes hundreds of dedicated volunteers and a dependable energy source to cook the food,” ONG vice president of operations David Williams said. “These new natural gas appliances will provide years of reliable, efficient energy to help Edmond Mobile Meals continue its great mission.”

The nonprofit began serving meals from the renovated building this month, which leaders say enhances its ability to meet the needs of the community.

For more information about Edmond Mobile Meals, click here.