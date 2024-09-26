1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing

Authorities say one person is in the hospital following a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Authorities say one person is in the hospital following a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the stabbing happened near West Reno Avenue and South Western Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed multiple times and is in critical condtion.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.