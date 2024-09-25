Oklahoma Insurance Commission Urges Residents To Report Storm Damage, Offers Repair Tips

Following Tuesday's storm, the Oklahoma Insurance Commission is asking victims to report any storm damage they faced. The OIC will use this information to add up the cost of the storm.

By: News 9

Following Tuesday's storm, the Oklahoma Insurance Commission is asking victims to report any storm damage they faced. The OIC will use this information to add up the cost of the storm.

Insurance commissioners say even if you do not plan to file an insurance claim, you still need to report the damage you received. Damage can be reported HERE.

The state will use the information gathered to apply for federal storm aid.

People are advised to cover their damaged property with a tarp to prevent further damage, get an estimate on your damages as soon as possible, and contact your insurance agent to start the claims process.

You can get recommendations from your insurance agent or someone you trust to find a legitimate and licensed company for repairs.

Commissioner Glen Mulready with the Oklahoma Insurance Department says there are small fixes you can make now that will reinforce your roof in the future.

“There are some little things you can do in replacing a roof like making sure the roofer is taping those joints of that plywood,” said Mulready.

Mulready says having the joints taped on your roof would be a maximum of $500.