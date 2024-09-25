Mission Of Hope Aims To Raise $1 Million For Haiti Food Crisis

Mission of Hope is raising $1 million to combat the growing food emergency in Haiti.

By: News 9

-

Mission of Hope is raising $1 million to combat the growing food emergency in Haiti. Over half the country's population is at risk for food insecurity, and Mission of Hope is tackling the crisis through its Race to 11 Million Meals fundraiser. This fundraiser seeks to add 11 million meals to over 14,013,576 provided in Haiti since January 1.

Mission of Hope is a faith-based organization that transforms lives and fights hunger in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Team Hope Arbonne consultants Miranda Burham and Lisa Dooley are seeking support for their organization's mission with the help of their fellow Oklahomans.

“They're just a 90 minute flight from Miami,” Burham said. “There's not even food available in Haiti because of the gangs ravaging the country.”

“They have 300 Haitian staff that are literally risking their lives,” Dooley said. “But they have them on the ground and ready to go.”

Mission of Hope is to provide the meals by sending 40 shipping containers, roughly containing 273,000 meals each, to Haiti by sea. One meal costs less than 10 cents, enabling the 11 million meals destined for hungry Haitians.

“We're so grateful and we know we're gonna raise it because it matters,” Burham said. “It brings hope, and hope does not disappoint and that's what we're trying to bring to the Haitian people.”



