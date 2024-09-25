Okla. Co. Deputy Injured In Oklahoma City Accident

An Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in an accident in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near South Lincoln Boulevard and East Reno Avenue.

According to police, when the accident occurred, the deputy was not on duty and on his way to work on a personal motorcycle.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office later revealed on Facebook, "Jack McKee suffered a few broken bones, some road rash, and has a good-sized gash on his head, but he is awake and alert and doing well."

