Bob Hurley RV Athlete Of The Week: Brayson Carter

The Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week for September 24 is Brayson Carter.

By: News 9

-

The Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week for September 24 is Brayson Carter.

The stud senior posted three touchdowns against a tough 5A Guthrie defense. He could have had four but one was called back. He had a number of pass breakups as well.

Defensively Lions won 33-24. News 9 talked to Blanchard in the preseason and the coaching staff raved about Bryson and mentioned they'd be leaning heavily on his leadership and being down there on Friday.

He is the consummate leader. He is the exact guy you want in your locker room, and deserving of this honor of Athlete Of The Week.