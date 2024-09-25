Severe Hail Damages Vehicles At Quail Springs Mall, Metro Roofs

A powerful hailstorm struck the Quail Springs Mall area in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, causing significant damage to numerous vehicles in the shopping center's parking lot. The severe weather also caused roof damage in the surrounding neighborhoods, prompting a warning about hiring reputable roofing contractors.

By: News 9

A powerful hailstorm struck the Quail Springs Mall area in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, causing significant damage to numerous vehicles in the shopping center's parking lot.

The hail began pounding the area as shoppers were inside the mall. Many emerged to find their cars dimpled and dented, with some rear windshields completely shattered.

News 9 reporter Sylvia Corkill stated that at least two vehicles sustained extensive damage, with one owner expressing gratitude that he was not inside the car when the hail hit.

The severe weather also caused roof damage in the surrounding neighborhoods, prompting a warning about hiring reputable roofing contractors.

We have so many good roofers, but just make sure, if you do have to hire one, you get references. You get a detailed, very detailed contract. They are required to register with the construction industries board to prove that they have insurance and what's needed at the very minimum to be doing business here in our state. More consumer tips will be shared in the coming days as the community works to recover from the storm's aftermath.