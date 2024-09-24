Understanding And Applying For Unemployment In Oklahoma

Unemployment benefits provide a vital lifeline for individuals who have lost their jobs. In Oklahoma, the process for applying for unemployment benefits is relatively straightforward.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

To apply for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma, individuals must first create an online account at https://unemployment.oesc.ok.gov/ This process involves verifying your identity and entering your Social Security number. Once you have created an account, you can begin the application process.

To be eligible for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma, individuals must meet several criteria:

Be unemployed: You must have lost your job through no fault of your own. Have earned a minimum amount of wages: You must have earned a minimum of $1,500 from a covered employer during your base period, which is typically the last four quarters before you became unemployed. Be actively seeking work: You must be actively seeking employment and available to work.

Once your initial claim is approved, you must continue to file weekly certifications to remain eligible for benefits. This involves reporting your continued availability for work and any wages you earned during the previous week.

For more information on unemployment benefits in Oklahoma, individuals can visit the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) website or contact them directly at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.html.

Source: Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.html)