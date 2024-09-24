Norman Regional CEO Steps Down After 11 Years, New Co-CEOs Named

Norman Regional Health System announced that Richie Splitt will step down as CEO after more than 11 years of leadership, and two co-CEOs will take over.

By: News 9

Norman Regional Health System announced on Tuesday that Richie Splitt will step down as CEO after more than 11 years of leadership.

In a press release, Doug Cubberley, Chair of the Norman Regional Hospital Authority Board of Trustees, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Splitt’s contributions. He noted his visionary approach that has significantly advanced the health system’s quality and innovation.

"Richie's tenure has been nothing short of extraordinary," Cubberley said. "Under his leadership, our organization has not only overcome significant challenges but has emerged stronger and more resilient, committed to patient care and community service.”

As Splitt concludes this chapter of his career, the organization said they hope to build on the strong foundation he established.

Norman Regional has appointed Dr. Aaron Boyd, Chief Physician Executive, and Rick Wagner, Chief Financial Officer, as co-CEOs.

In the press release, they said the two would create a joint physician-led and professionally managed practice that focuses on physician alignment, quality, and efficiencies.

During his tenure, Splitt led the organization through several key initiatives, including:

The rebuilding of the Moore Hospital campus after a devastating tornado in 2013 showcased exceptional crisis management. Innovative responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including drive-through vaccinations and expanded telemedicine services. The construction and renovations of nearly 1 million square feet under the Inspire Health plan, including the new OU Stephenson Cancer Center at Norman Regional, have been completed.



Splitt emphasized the collective effort of the staff, physicians, and leadership team in achieving these milestones.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve this remarkable institution and community,” Splitt said. “The dedication of our team has been the driving force behind our success. I am confident the momentum we’ve built will propel Norman Regional to even greater heights in the years to come.”