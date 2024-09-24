Oklahoma Teen Charged As An Adult In Florida Homicide Investigation

A teenager from Oklahoma has been charged as an adult following the stabbing death of his mother earlier this month in Florida.

By: News On 6, News 9

An Oklahoma teen has been charged as an adult during an investigation following the death of his mother earlier this month in Florida.

Polk County deputies say the 17-year-old Collin Griffith stabbed his mother, Catherine Griffith, in the neck shortly on Sept. 8 after the two were seen arguing in the front yard of his grandmothers home in Auburndale, Florida, roughly an hour southwest of Orlando.

Investigators say the teen claimed during a fight his mother lunged at him with a knife, then fell on the blade and died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office’s autopsy revealed that the mother died of a deep penetrating knife wound to the neck, and determined the stab wound to be inconsistent with an accidental injury.

This is not the first time Collin Griffith has been investigated following the death of a family member. In 2023, Collin Griffith shot and killed his father in Oklahoma.

According to Lincoln County District Attorney Adam Panter, evidence reflected the pair got into an argument that became physical.

Panter said the investigation showed Griffith’s father armed with a knife chased his son into a bedroom, backing him into a corner where a loaded rifle was located. Court documents show when his father lunged at him, Griffith shot his father.

According to Panter, Griffith's claims of self-defense in that case could not be ruled out, and charges were later dropped.