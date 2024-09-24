Firefighters Extinguish NE Oklahoma City House Fire

Tuesday, September 24th 2024, 4:44 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it responded to the fire at around 2:45 a.m. near Northeast 10th Street and North Bryant Avenue.

OKCFD said the homeowner and her son were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to safely evacuate, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters said the fire began as a vehicle fire in front of the home, and the home received significant damage.
