Bodycam, Drone Video Shows Tense SE OKC Standoff Ending In Officer-Involved Shooting

Oklahoma City Police revealed the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting. Witnesses told police the suspect terrorized his neighbors with a gun, threatening to kill them.

The shooting occurred outside of a home on Southeast 41st Street when a suspect threatened his neighbors and then police.

Witnesses told police the suspect terrorized his neighbors with a gun, threatening to kill them. The video shows he turned his deadly threats on police. “Probably one of the scariest things in my whole life,” said Josh Townsend, who lives nearby. “I don't know what really clicked in his head and made him do all this.”

Townsend said Cruz shot at neighbors, hitting homes and cars before police responded. “Mario, we need you to come outside with your hands in the air,” an officer said on body body-worn camera.

However, Cruz refused to come out. Police activated its tactical team and negotiations continued in English and Spanish. This went on for hours until you saw Cruz escape to the attic. “Once Cruz was able to open up part of the wall, he pointed his firearm at offices multiple times from an elevated position,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Still armed Cruz is seen jumping to the ground to make a run for it but is confronted with officers. “After being shot at, one of the officers deployed a 40 millimeter less lethal round striking Cruz in the body,” Capt. Littlejohn said.

After Cruz is hit, you can see he finally throws the gun down. “I really don't know what made him trigger and do all that, but I mean he should've just come out,” Townsend said.

Cruz survived and is still in the hospital. He will face his charges once he gets out. One officer was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.