Oklahoma Organization Hosting 5K To Raise Awareness Of Sickle Cell Disease

In order to raise awareness of sickle cell disease, a group of Oklahomans are hosting a 5K this weekend in Oklahoma City.

-

What began as a student-led organization at the University of Oklahoma has now turned into a statewide program focusing on raising awareness for sickle cell disease.

The "Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell" organization started 19 years ago, because one young woman wanted to end the stigma that those with the condition receive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sickle cell disease is not just one affliction, but is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that cause red blood cells to become hard and sticky, giving them a crescent shape similar to a sickle. Sickle cells die earlier than regular red blood cells, and can become stuck when passing through blood vessels, limiting blood flow.

Due to a loss of funding, the organization chose to move off the OU campus in Norman, and headed to Tulsa, where they began working with the community to spread awareness.

Thanks to added membership, the group says they have now expanded statewide, and will host their annual 5K run on Saturday at Stars and Stripes Park in Oklahoma City.

"Working as a Community Health worker for sickle cell, I see so much," Zanade Edmonds said. "I see people in the hospital, I see children in schools with difficulties thriving in school due to the illness, and I always tell them push yourself, you can do it."

Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell community development director Jeremiah Watts said coming out and supporting the event will help them help others.

"Any race of individuals can have sickle cell disease," Watts said. "At this event, you can come out and walk, run, you can jog, you can crawl. Come out and support sickle cell."

For more information about the event and to sign up, click here.