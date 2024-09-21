2 Arrested In Connection To Minco Public School Threats

Two juvenile males have been arrested in connection to threats made to Minco Public Schools and other schools, according to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

By: News 9

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and the names of the juveniles will not be released.

Most of this case was investigated by Deputy Berger assigned to the Minco Public Schools, according to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.