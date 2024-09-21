Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Boosting Search For More Referees

Oklahoma schools have seen a rise in sports registrations, but the OSSAA is struggling to meet the demand for officials.

Oklahoma schools have reported an uptick in registrations among all sports.

OSSAA manages officials for those games. While the overall number of officials has also increased in recent years, it hasn't fully kept up with the need.

“That's common in Oklahoma and across the rest of the country,” said Grant Gower, assistant director for OSSAA. “And, as we talk generationally, younger officials are not entering the profession. And for a multitude of reasons.”

According to Gower, the average age of Oklahoma sports officials is 57. OSSAA is active in its outreach to spur interest from younger generations.

Improving the sportsmanship of coaches and spectators at games is also a key tenet of recruiting and retaining officials.

“You're not yelling at a whistle, you're not yelling at a shirt, you're yelling at a person,” Gower said. “So, you need to have that respect for that person or the person sitting next to you in the stands. That's what we really need to try to get back to, is that respect for each and every person out there.”

Last year, OSSAA also increased pay for its officials.

The association expects a continued press to bring in new and younger officials will help cover gaps, particularly for subvarsity games.