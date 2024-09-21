1 Dead In NE OKC Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near North Kelly Avenue and Northeast 33rd Street.

Local activists say this is something that's becoming too common.

"It's just sad... I think ... it's just important that we continue to stress the fact that gun violence in our community is a community health crisis," said Jabee Williams with Livefree OKC.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

