1 Dead In NE OKC Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, September 20th 2024, 8:41 pm

By: News 9


One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City Friday night, according to police.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near North Kelly Avenue and Northeast 33rd Street.

Local activists say this is something that's becoming too common.

"It's just sad... I think ... it's just important that we continue to stress the fact that gun violence in our community is a community health crisis," said Jabee Williams with Livefree OKC.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

