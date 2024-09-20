Movie Man: Horror, Psychological Dramas, And More

News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli, has some movies, old and new, that you can catch in theaters.

By: News 9

Horror, thriller, psychological dramas and more are hitting theaters Friday. News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli, has some movies, old and new, that you can catch in theaters.

Never Let Go is a psychological horror film starring Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry. She portrays a mother of twin boys. Her character is traumatically haunted by her own lifelong demons. Will she pass those demons on to her sons in their remote house in the woods where evil lurks? The three must stay connected at all times, even going as far as tethering themselves with ropes. Urging each other to never let go. This film is rated R.

The first animated Transformers film in almost 40 years tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The two were friends before they became sworn enemies. That relationship will impact the fate of Cybertron forever. The voice actors include Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, and Keegan Michael Key. Transformers One is rated PG.

The Oscar award-winning psychological drama Whiplash is getting rereleased for its 10-year anniversary. The film follows a young jazz drummer named Andrew who is determined to succeed at his exclusive east coast music conservatory. J.K Simmions plays Terence Fletcher, a feared teacher at the school who will not accept anything less than perfection. When Fletcher recruits Andrew into his band, Andrew’s fixation with perfection becomes obsession as his cruel teacher pushes him to the edge of his ability and sanity. This film is rated R.

The documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story Will be shown in select Theatres on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, September 25. Reeve’s rise from an unknown actor to a movie state is remarkable. After his 1995 horse riding accident, the film shows his despair was replaced by a passion for disability rights and care for his loved ones.