Cleveland County Hires Consultant Amid Jail Deaths, Budget Dispute

Nine inmate deaths since 2020 — seven of which happened in just the past two years — prompted Cleveland County Commissioners to intervene, hiring a consultant to review operations at the Cleveland County Detention Center in what they call an ‘alarming trend’ under Sheriff Chris Amason’s tenure.

The board announced the decision during a simmering budget dispute with the sheriff. A contract with SIMCO Correctional Consulting, LLC, was approved Aug. 9 to analyze conditions at the detention center and offer recommendations for improving safety and health protocols at the facility. The decision comes during a simmering budget dispute with the sheriff.

The independent investigation is the latest in a series of challenges for Sheriff Chris Amason, who is currently under a state investigative audit. Accused of financial mismanagement, Amason has argued that underfunding plagued his office, leading to staffing shortages and operational challenges that contribute to safety concerns.

“The rising number of inmate deaths has become an unacceptable trend,” said Joy Hampton, Cleveland County’s public information specialist, in a press release. “While the board recognizes that inmate populations are inherently higher risk, they believe any preventable loss of life is unacceptable.”

Among the recent deaths are Nicole Deann McComb, 49, and Daniel Edward Freeman, 58, both in August 2024. The cause of their deaths remains under investigation, and account for the sixth and seventh deaths at the facility since 2022.

SIMCO, led by CEO Joseph Gunja, a former Federal Bureau of Prisons official, is set to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the jail. With 30 years of experience, Gunja’s firm is known for its expertise in corrections consulting and its role as an expert witness in high-stakes cases, according to its website. It is unclear how long the firm will need to complete its review and recommend changes, if any, to prevent future inmate deaths.

The inmate deaths under review from 2022 to the present are:

— Nicole McComb, 49 (August 2024)

— Daniel Edward Freeman, 58 (August 2024)

— Thomas Sanchez Pesina, 58 (May 2024)

— William Kenneth Moore, 36 (April 2024)

— Joe Allen Sims Jr., 44 (February 2023)

— Shannon Hanchett, 38 (December 2022)

— Kathryn Milano, 66 (December 2022)

— Unknown Inmate 1 (2021) — identification pending an OSDE records request

— Unknown Inmate 2 (2021) — identification pending an OSDE records request

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed nine inmates have died in Cleveland County Detention Center since 2020. The identities of two inmate deaths in 2021 were not immediately made available. No deaths were reported in 2020.

Autopsy reports for 4 of the 7 identified inmates are incomplete, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

The deaths have drawn public scrutiny, particularly following a federal lawsuit on behalf of Shannon Hanchett, known locally as the “Cookie Queen.” The suit alleges that Hanchett suffered medical neglect while in jail, which contributed to her death. Sheriff Amason and the jail’s medical provider, Turn Key Health Clinics, are listed as defendants.

With the jail’s operations under scrutiny, the stakes are high for both the sheriff and the commissioners. SIMCO’s findings could reshape the conversation about accountability and funding.

Sheriff Amason did not immediately issue a statement in response to the jail review.

The state’s investigative audit is expected to be completed in October. A timeline for the consulting firm’s investigation remains unknown.