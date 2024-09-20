Motorcyclist Dead, Police Search For Suspect After Norman Hit-And-Run

Norman police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcycle, with the suspect still at large after abandoning the vehicle.

By: News 9

The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle that occurred Thursday night, according to a statement from the department.

Officers responded to the crash in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue at approximately 10:19 p.m., Norman police reported.

Police say that the motorcycle was turning east onto Commerce Drive from 12th Avenue SE when it was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling southbound, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed. The department stated that the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene immediately after the incident.

According to Norman police, officers later located the abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of East Alameda Street but could not locate the suspect. Police conducted various search efforts throughout the night, but officials said the suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NPD/OUPD Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team is continuing to follow up on leads, according to the Norman Police Department.