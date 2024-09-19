Cleveland Co. Commissioners Seek Answers In Jail Safety Amid Rising Number Of Inmate Deaths

Rising numbers of jail inmate deaths at the Cleveland Detention Center have caused growing concern for Cleveland County Commissioners throughout Sherriff Chris Amason's tenure in office.

By: News 9

In a release Thursday Cleveland County Commissioners address the rising number of jail inmate deaths.

Rising numbers of jail inmate deaths at the Cleveland Detention Center have caused growing concern for Cleveland County Commissioners throughout Sherriff Chris Amason's tenure in office.

While acknowledging that inmate populations often have higher health and safety risks than the general public, commissioners expressed sadness over recent deaths, calling any preventable loss of life “unacceptable.

In response, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) issued a request for proposals earlier this year to identify the root causes of inmate deaths, providing recommendations to prevent future incidents, and improving safety protocols within the jail.

On Aug. 9, 2024, commissioners approved a contract with SIMCO Correctional Consulting, LLC, a firm that specializes in correctional facility operations and safety protocols. SIMCO is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and providing comprehensive recommendations.