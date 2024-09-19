OU President Urges Fans To 'Bring A-Game' As College GameDay Arrives For SEC Debut Against Tennessee

Excitement is building in Norman as the University of Oklahoma gears up for its first SEC football game this Saturday, with the Sooners set to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

President Joseph Harroz is encouraging fans to bring their best energy to the matchup, marking a historic moment for OU football.

"There are very few firsts that you have, and this is a first," Harroz said.

College GameDay has already begun setting up on campus for the marquee game, which is expected to be the most-watched NCAA football event of the weekend. Harroz emphasized that OU’s transition to the SEC is more than just about athletics, noting the exposure it brings to the university and the state.

“It’s the opportunity to recruit new, amazing students, attract top faculty, and elevate our research,” said Harroz.

Ticket demand is soaring, with SeatGeek reporting an average price of $436 for this much-anticipated matchup, the highest in the country.

Tailgating areas have been expanded to accommodate the larger-than-usual crowd.

As fans prepare for the big game, Harroz shared his excitement for the tradition of playing the Toby Keith song “I Love This Bar” between the third and fourth quarters, saying it makes him feel like Keith is right there in the stadium.

Kickoff between OU and Tennessee is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with College GameDay coverage starting at 8 a.m.