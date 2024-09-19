Dean Blevins: 2 Challenges Sooners Must Overcome To Topple Vols

News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins offers his analysis of OU-Tennessee in Norman this Saturday night.

-

Analyzing OU’s SEC opener against Tennessee isn’t an easy project.

Or is it?

It’s hard to know with certainty how much improved the Sooners are defensively. Non-con scrums are rarely good gauges. But safe to say this ’24 iteration of where is markedly improved. One that Brent Venables has transformed in his three seasons in Norman, from paltry/ugly/poor/laughingstock, etc., into one that would cause most teams in America a fit.

Still not precisely the talent and depth you’d optimally prefer to lead you onto Owen Field Saturday night, into this glitzy light-heavyweight matchup. But enough skill and smarts, desire and athleticism to hang with most anyone. Venables – the proven savant as a defensive coordinator – has accumulated lots of really good hosses - along with a handful of thoroughbreds – who are playing the best tackle football fans have seen in the 405 since Bob Stoops called the shots at OU and Lincoln Riley called the plays at East Carolina.

But Saturday’s challenge for Oklahoma is twofold. 1) Slowing the juggernaut created by head man Josh Heupel. And (2) an OU offense that has struggled against much lesser opponents, flipping the script and scoring like it was 2016, 2017, etc.

Challenge 1:

Danny Stutsman’s playing at an All-American level, and his backers alongside can really play. BV and Assistant HC/Co-D Coordinator Todd Bates have added pieces on the defensive front to help complement what’s been a stout front – transfer NT Damonic Williams & Tr Fr DT Jayden Jackson.

Saturday’s the quintessential test for OU’s defense as it goes going mano y mano against excellent talent, depth and schemes that Heupel has molded into the best offense this side of Lane Kiffin.

When’s the last time the Oklahoma defense produced a conference defensive lineman of the week winner? Defensive lineman Gracen Halton in Week 1 was so honored. Followed after Game 3 with DE R. Mason Thomas winning the Nagurski National Defensive POW. So, this D is making plays. Although without NFL caliber corner Gentry Williams (and LB/Cheetah Dasan McCullough), the ’24 secondary is really good. Bottom line question with Challenge 1: Can OU hold Tennessee to 20-24 points?

Challenge 2:

OU seems to feel it’ll get back two starting offensive linemen from the DL list. Most importantly, transfer center Branson Hickman. Possibly RT Jake Taylor. That’s great but going from standing in skivvies on the sidelines to snapping 76 times against grown men of this caliber is no small task.

Best news is the expectation that star receiver Nic Anderson will return and play his first snaps of the seasons. Not easy. The unfortunate saga of last year’s starr transfer receiver Andrel Anthony hasn’t changed much. Too bad. As we’ve reported here for several months, Anthony simply isn’t back to form and it’s been 11 months since ACL surgery. More, later. Maybe. Anderson and slot Deion Burks can play for anyone. Freshmen will be called upon to complement their play. But the stats don’t show much degree of success from the non-Burks outside receivers.

If the line and receivers are better, and the backs are more dependable in pass pro, the QB and face of the program Jackson Arnold will have a better chance theoretically of succeeding than he’s had in the first three. His scrambling and called-run game is strong. But Seth Littrell best not put Arnold’s health in danger with too many totes and hits. Bottom line question for Challenge 2: How many points will this offense score?

As much as I’d prefer to objectively tell you I believe the offense will suddenly explode and the defense will substantially slow down Nico and his track team of skilled players, that’s not me. It’s going to be very difficult for OU to hang with this national title contender. Pressuring and getting into the head of megastar QB Nico Iamaleava would have to be a constant for OU to win. And winning the turnover and special teams battles is a must. I wasn’t exactly Stephen Hawking at OU’s Journalism School. But I do know enough math to say that I can’t see these Sooners right now, scoring more than 20-24 points.

So…. at the end of the day, that’s not enough points to beat the superb Vols. I’ve got Vols by double-digits.







