Metro Schools Grapple With Surge Of Threats Amid Nationwide Trend

Schools in Oklahoma have been on high alert as additional threats target districts across the state, with Piedmont, Norman, and Enid public schools among the latest to report incidents on Thursday.

-

Schools in Oklahoma have been on high alert as additional threats target districts across the state, with Piedmont, Norman, and Enid public schools among the latest to report incidents on Thursday.

None of them were found to be credible but authorities say they are part of a troubling nationwide trend that has sparked widespread concern among parents, students, and educators.

A social media post by the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) further revealed there have been 65 threats against metro area schools since the beginning of the school year, with 33 occurring in just the past week. Though none of the threats have been deemed credible, law enforcement officials are treating them seriously, investigating each incident, and pursuing charges.

According to OCPD’s Facebook post, “Some individuals have been identified,” and “charges for Terrorism Hoax and Threatening Acts of Violence (felonies) are being submitted to the District Attorney’s office.” These felonies carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters suggested potential legislative changes could be in the works. “I think that’s a real possibility you could see something next session — some language to heighten penalties and allow us and law enforcement to move even quicker,” Walters said.

Parents are being urged to have candid conversations with their children about the consequences of making such threats, even in a joking manner. “They need to know that they shouldn't be spreading them, they shouldn't be creating them. And when they become aware of them, they should share them with a positive, caring adult,” said Wayland Cubit, Director of Security for Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS).

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Jamie C. Polk emphasized the impact of these threats on the school community. “The recent increase in hoax threats has created a major disruption to the learning environment for our students. This is unacceptable. Every student and staff member deserves to feel safe while at school,” Polk stated. “Families need to know that when students engage in these behaviors, it can alter the course of your student’s school career with serious consequences.”

Dr. Polk also stressed the importance of parental involvement in monitoring their children’s online activity to prevent such incidents.

Law enforcement officials reiterated that even noncredible threats can have severe legal repercussions. “All threats are taken seriously, even if a person has no intention of carrying out the act of violence,” states a post by OCPD on social media. “A full investigation will include an application for search warrants, seizing any weapons accessible to the person, and electronic devices used to make the threat.”

OCPD and OKCPS did not provide a list of schools targeted. Both inferring the vague nature of some threats has made it challenging to pinpoint specific schools.

Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City is one of the schools confirmed to have been targeted, a student was taken into custody following a social media threat earlier this week. OKCPS sent an alert to parents regarding the incident stating, “The student would be disciplined according to our student code of conduct.” It is not clear if the student will be punished in a court of law.

Parents and community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. OKCPS has set up a 24-hour hotline at (405) 587-SAFE for reporting threats or suspicious behavior.

The Oklahoma City Police Department continues to investigate the wave of threats, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding students and staff. Hoax or not, as the community navigates these challenges, authorities are hopeful that increased awareness regarding the consequences of such crimes will help prevent future incidents.