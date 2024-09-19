Thunder Thursday: Fan Fest

Oklahoma City Thunder MC Malcolm Tubbs stopped by News 9 to talk about Fan Fest.

By: News 9

Fan Fest is Oct. 6 in Lower Scissortail Park from 4-8 p.m.

Fan Fest will have entertainment for all ages. Attendees can expect interactive art, inflatables, and games. There will be appearances from Thunder Girls, Rumble the Bison, and even a drum battle between 4 local schools. There will also be a beer garden.

Attendance to Fan Fest is free, but if you preregister for the event you automatically get entered in for a chance to win two tickets to the Thunder's regular season opener in Colorado against the Denver Nuggets.

Fan Fest will have a 3 on 3 basketball tournament and a pickleball tournament.