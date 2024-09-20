Tishomingo High School Cancels Homecoming Following Alleged 'Racist Display' At School

State officials are reacting after an alleged racist display at Tishomingo High School. Law enforcement and school officials released statements Thursday in response to what they refer to as an 'incident involving a few students at Tishomingo High School'.

By: News 9

Tishomingo Public Schools announced that they are canceling all homecoming activities following an alleged racist display that happened at Tishomingo High School.

In a statement released Thursday, the Superintendent says these activities are canceled due to ongoing security concerns following the incident.

The statement says:

"It is with great regret that due to ongoing safety and security concerns I must announce the cancellation of all Tishomingo Public School homecoming activities scheduled for tomorrow, September 20th, including the parade and football game.

While it is unfortunate that the actions of a few are impacting a longstanding tradition enjoyed by many in our community, discussions with our local law enforcement partners reinforced the district’s decision to cancel, prioritizing the safety of Tishomingo and Antlers students, fans, and participants.

The district is grateful to our local law enforcement partners who continue to provide TPS with tremendous support as we work through this difficult time. Once again, I want to reiterate that racism and discrimination, in any form, will never be tolerated or accepted on our campus and is not reflective of the values of our students, school, or this wonderful community.

The district will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support of Tishomingo Public Schools."

State officials are also reacting after the alleged racist display at Tishomingo High School.

Law enforcement and school officials released statements Thursday in response to what they refer to as an 'incident involving a few students at Tishomingo High School.'

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they are "aware of an incident involving a few students at Tishomingo High School," according to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“At this time this incident is a school and parent issue, and they are handling the situation,” Sheriff Gary W. Dodd said in the statement, emphasizing that the actions of a few students do not reflect on the school or community as a whole.

Dodd said the sheriff’s office, along with the Tishomingo Police Department, is primarily concerned with the safety of all students and staff at the school. To ensure safety, Dodd said law enforcement will enhance security measures at the school and other events.

“Any threats to the school or any kids, due to this situation, will be investigated as criminal,” Dodd said.

The nature of the incident was not disclosed, and no further details were provided about the students involved.

Tishomingo Public Schools announced plans to increase security measures across all campuses, following the recent incident involving students.

Superintendent Brandon Moreland issued a letter Thursday confirming the district's collaboration with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department and Tishomingo Police Department to monitor the schools and students more closely.

"All threats against students or the school will be forwarded to local law enforcement for criminal investigation," Moreland wrote in the letter.

The superintendent also urged the community to continue supporting the district's students, teachers, and staff as security measures are enhanced.

No additional details regarding the nature of the incident were provided.

State Rep. Jason Lowe, (D-Oklahoma City), issued a statement Thursday condemning an alleged racist display he says is tied to Spirit Week at Tishomingo High School.

“This type of so-called ‘celebration’ has no place in our country, our state and especially our schools,” Lowe said. “It is 2024, we are long past the dark days when this hateful, racist word was commonly and publicly used. I will never condone hatred, bigotry, or racism in any form and I implore the Tishomingo School District to take punitive actions against these students for their unacceptable conduct.”

State Superintendent Ryan Walters responded with the following statement:

"Every Oklahoma student deserves a classroom environment free of racial bigotry and it will not be tolerated. The district acted swiftly to discipline the students responsible, and local law enforcement is involved to ensure protection and security for our students. Our agency is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the district to offer additional support."

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent also released a statement:

The recent increase in hoax threats have created a major disruption to the learning environment for our students. This is unacceptable. Every student and staff member deserves to feel safe while at school.

I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for actively investigating every reported threat and for holding those responsible accountable. The time involved to conduct these investigations is extensive and diverts time and resources away from critical needs in our community.

Families need to know when students engage in these behaviors, it can alter the course of your student's school career with serious consequences. These investigations often involve parents interviews and home searches, including seizure of personal property like phones and laptops.

OKC Police shared the information below regarding the severity of these actions.

“We are actively investigating multiple threats made towards our local schools this year. There have been 65 school threats in the Oklahoma City metro area since the beginning of the school year, 33 occurred within the past week. Some individuals have been identified, and charges for Terrorism Hoax and Threatening Acts of Violence (felonies) are being submitted to the District Attorney's office. Several more threats are still being actively investigated.

Parents, please have important conversations with your children about the seriousness of these offenses. All threats are taken seriously even if a person has no intention of carrying out the act of violence. A full investigation will include an application for search warrants to conduct searches of residences, seizing any weapons that may be accessible to the person, and seizing any electronic device that may have been used to make the threat. The penalty for a person convicted of a terrorism hoax or threatening acts of violence is a prison sentence of up to 10 years per charge and applicable reimbursement costs for the investigation.

These threats not only disrupt learning but also take up critical resources that should be focused on keeping our community safe. We’re committed to protecting our schools and will continue to pursue every lead.

Thank you for your support.”

I urge our families to take action by closely monitoring their child's online activity, as even jokes can lead to serious repercussions. Families can learn more about how to monitor students’ online activity by visiting https://www.commonsensemedia.org/articles/online-safety.